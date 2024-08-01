Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Kehlani Privately Got Married — and Divorced — Within a 3-Month Timeframe Kehlani and their estranged wife, Mariel Gomerez, married in Vegas on April 20, 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 1 2024, 2:02 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Like many artists, singer-songwriter Kehlani has used her music to reflect on her life. Through her smooth singing voice, fans know intimate details about her childhood upbringing, being a member of the LGBTQIA community, and romantic relationships. The latter is something many discuss before Kehlani has a chance to do it herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout her career, Kehlani, who uses she/they pronouns, has had several high-profile romances that dissolved in the public eye. The 29-year-old mom of one has apparently learned from her past relationships and is now keeping everything off-limits, even a marriage and quickie divorce. Yep, you read that right.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Is Kehlani married?

In July 2024, Kehlani celebrated the release of her new album, "Crash," and her debut performance on NPR's Tiny Desk. Elsewhere, the internet ran amuck after an X user revealed something the "After Hours" singer seemingly tried to keep under wraps. The creator claimed on July 31 that Kehlani has a history of entering — and leaving — relationships faster than most. The user also revealed Kehlani secretly married someone and divorced them just three months later to further prove their point.

After finding out Kehlani was secretly married earlier this year to one of the producers of Cowboy Carter and then got it annulled after like 3 months…like that couldn’t have been that long after she split from the basketball coach gf.



idk, It’s giving she’s the problem. pic.twitter.com/zIpYYoC444 — lil stallion (@jo___deci) July 31, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

"After finding out Kehlani was secretly married earlier this year to one of the producers of "Cowboy Carter" and then got it annulled after like three months…like that couldn’t have been that long after she split from the basketball coach gf," the user wrote. "Idk, It’s giving she’s the problem." The user's post received mixed messages in the comments. While some agreed Kehlani dates around, others were stunned to hear she was ever married for the first time, and many believed the user was spreading another social media fallacy.

Fortunately, the user wasn't lying about Kehlani's secret marriage. Distractify can confirm she was married to Mariel Gomerez in mid-2024. The couple started dating after Kehlani's split from UCONN Women's Basketball Graduate Assistant Kiara Russell, and court records show they wed in Nevada on April 20. While Kehlani never confirmed the marriage, a TikTok user shared that her song, "Chapel," about the couple's Vegas nuptials.

Article continues below advertisement

Kehlani and her ex-wife annulled their marriage in June 2024.

Kehlani's choice to keep their marriage to themselves was seemingly for the best. Almost three months before their private wedding, Kehlani's wife filed for divorce. According to Clark County court records reportedly obtained by Media Takeout, the couple's split came down to a mix of the "Distraction" singer's mental health and alleged infidelity.

Article continues below advertisement

The docs show that Mariel attempted to get the marriage annulled in June 2024. Mariel stated in court that she married Kehlani "with the impression both Plaintiff and Defendant love each other." However, she said she learned in the marriage that she was "unaware" of Kehlani's true intentions, which Mariel claims was to "promote defendant's upcoming album."

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Mariel also claimed the marriage was "obtained by fraud," stating Kehlani, who has been open about her mental health, admitted to Mariel she was "insane" when she agreed to marry her.

The singer allegedly thought she was "a character she made up," and Mariel believes her partner was "method acting" throughout their time together. Additionally, Mariel said Kehlani "committed adultery," during their 3-month marriage, which further inspired her to part ways with the artist. The annulment complaint was dismissed by the court in June, and Kehlani and Mariel are reportedly still legally married.

Article continues below advertisement

Kehlani's estranged wife, Mariel Gomerez, has yet to discuss their marrriage or divorce publicly.

Kehlani's impending divorce hasn't stopped the singer from getting to the bag. In July 2024, they announced their Crash World Tour starting in Fall 2024, followed by a world tour to follow. Their ex, Mariel, has followed suit and is focused on her career as a behind-the-scenes music powerhouse.

Article continues below advertisement

While many might not know Mariel by name, they certainly know her boss, Beyonce. In a May 2024 interview with Remezcla, the music producer discussed working with the iconic artist and her "award-winning work" as an A&R professional for Bey's production company, Parkwood Entertainment.