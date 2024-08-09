Home > Entertainment > Music Travis Scott Was Arrested Again While in Paris Attending the Olympic Games "The hotel freaked out and called the cops," and inside source said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 9 2024, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Only days after wrapping up the European leg of his Circus Maximus tour, Travis Scott has been arrested in Paris. He was visiting the city to experience the 2024 Olympic Games, attending the Men's Basketball Semi-final on Thursday, August 9. Though he was able to celebrate a United States win over Serbia, things turned sour back at his hotel after the event.

This isn't his first arrest this year — in fact, he was taken into police custody only a few months prior in June 2024 due to trespassing and disorderly intoxication. However, his most recent arrest was for something a little more violent.

Source: instagram/@travisscott

Travis Scott was reportedly arrested after a drunken brawl with his bodyguard.

According to CNN, Travis Scott was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning after a physical altercation with his personal bodyguard. The police were called to the George V luxury hotel to break up the altercation between the two men, which resulted in Travis being arrested for "violence against another person." The hotel's security team attempted to break up the fight unsuccessfully before authorities arrived.

A drunken Travis and his bodyguard had reportedly been arguing about the strong paparazzi presence that had been following him around in Paris, with one photographer even looking through the trunk of Travis's car. "They were screaming at each other, and the hotel freaked out and called the cops,” an inside source told Page Six.