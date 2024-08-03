Home > Entertainment > Music Steven Tyler's Fractured Larynx Forces Aerosmith to Retire From Touring "Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true." By Anna Quintana Published Aug. 3 2024, 9:58 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Aerosmith fans are cryin' after the band announced it would be retiring from touring due to frontman Steven Tyler's health. In a statement released by the iconic rock band, it was revealed that a full recovery was not possible for Steven's vocal injury.

"As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side," the band shared in a statement on social media. "Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage." So, what happened to Steven Tyler? Here is a breakdown of his vocal injury.

Source: Getty Images

How did Steven Tyler fracture his larynx?

In September 2023, it was announced that Steven suffered vocal cord damage, forcing Aerosmith to postpone their remaining shows for the month. At the time, Steven said, "I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding."

However, his recovery did not go as planned. It was later revealed he fractured his larynx, postponing their 2023 dates to 2024. “Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought,” Aerosmith shared at the time. "His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care.”

Source: Getty Images

Fans were optimistic Steven would be able to return to the stage. In February 2024, Steven shared an update at his annual Jam for Janie Grammys viewing party, telling the crowd per People, "My throat's been better, but it is on the mend." His daughter Mia also shared an update, adding, "He's not supposed to be talking sometimes, so I have to literally yell at him and be like, 'You can't be on the phone with me right now, let's just text.' You can't shut him up — he can't close that mouth."

Aerosmith's retirement is the end of an era.

In the statement announcing their retirement after over five decades together — Aerosmith was formed in 1970 — the "Dream On" band consisting of Steven, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, and Brad Whitford, thanked fans for their unconditional support and love. "It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour, and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives," the band wrote.