By Effectively Turning His Name Into a Brand, Travis Scott Has Made Millions of Dollars

Lawsuits have already begun to emerge against Travis, Drake , Live Nation, and other controlling entities after the tragic events of Astroworld 2021. According to CBS , plaintiff Kristian Paredes filed a civil suit against Travis and Drake, blaming the two stars for purposely inciting "a riot and violence."

The lawsuit further states that Travis "had incited mayhem and chaos at prior events" and that the proper steps to prevent or mitigate that behavior, such as having enough security and medical professionals/equipment on site, were not taken. On Drake's end, the plaintiff claimed that the rapper "helped incite the crowd even though he knew of [Travis's] prior conduct," and added that he "continued to perform on stage while the crowd mayhem continued."

Kristian's representatives said that he was at the front of the crowd when it "became chaotic and a stampede began." As a result, he "suffered severe bodily injuries" that "had a serious effect on the plaintiff's health and well-being." His is not the only case to emerge from the event so far either, as two other plaintiffs are also reportedly seeking $1 million each in damages for what happened to them at the festival.

As of now, neither Travis nor Drake have commented on the lawsuits.