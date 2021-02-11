Rumor Has It That Travis Scott's Returning to 'Fortnite' but Epic's Tight-Lipped

Cross-promotional collaborations have been occurring in the video game business for a long, long time, like when Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails developed the soundtrack for Quake (which is still a beloved piece of content for gamers today).

The nature of these collaborations has changed over time; celebrity cameos (Kevin Spacey in Call of Duty) and Fortnite events have become popular. And fans of the popular Battle Royale game want to know: Is Travis Scott coming back?