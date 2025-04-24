Kehlani’s Religion Was the Subject of Her and Her Baby Daddy’s Custody Battles Kehlani has described herself as a "very religious person, and not Christian.” By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 24 2025, 6:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Singer Kehlani is known for telling her truth through blending soulful R&B melodies with raw, emotionally charged lyrics. Rising to fame with her 2014 mixtape Cloud 19 at 19 years old and gaining mainstream success with hits like “CRZY,” “Gangsta,” and “Nights Like This,” Kehlani has grown up with her fans, opening up about her battles with sobriety, motherhood, and the ebbs and flows of the music industry.

Kehlani, who uses she/they pronouns, built a loyal fanbase through her honest storytelling, queer representation, and commitment to mental health advocacy. Whether she's dropping chart-topping albums or speaking candidly about her journey of self-discovery, Kehlani continues to evolve as an artist and inspire fans around the world. In addition to being open about her life as a career woman and mother, the songstress has also discussed her religion, which hasn’t always been well-received by her supporters. Here’s what to know.

What Kehlani has said about her religion.

Kehlani’s music can be a spiritual experience for her listeners, but the singer turned to a different practice. In 2023, during an episode of Impaulsive with Logan Paul, she revealed she was a “very religious person, and not Christian.” Kehlani shared that she began practicing an Afro-Caribbean religion called Lucumí. According to The Pluralism Project, Lukumí is a blend of African spirituality with elements of Catholicism that emphasizes balance, ancestral connection, and spiritual cleansing.

Kehlani has spoken publicly about how the religion found her during a time of deep healing and transformation, describing it as a grounding force in her life, describing it on the podcast as “a very emphasis on spiritual hygiene and like spiritual cleanliness that’s actually like a process.” “It’s a monotheistic, so there is a God,” she further explained.

Kehlani’s was accused of being in a cult by her child’s father, Javaughn Young-White.

Kehlani’s religion was difficult for some of her fans to digest. In August 2024, her ex, Javaugn Young-White, expressed how he was concerned about their daughter, Adeya Nomi’s safety after believing the singer’s parenting decisions were orchestrated by her religion, which he believed to be a cult.

In August 2024, court documents obtained by People surfaced of Javaugn requesting full custody of their daughter and child support from Kehlani. Javaughn claimed the singer is in a cult and has left their child with "random strangers" to care for her while they're on tour. One of the strangers was allegedly a woman Kehlani calls "Messiah," who allegedly bathes with their daughter while under the influence of psychedelics.

The brother of actor Jaboukie Young-White also alleged that Lukumi’s leader had “numerous accusations of committing sexual assault" against women and young girls.” However, despite what several media outlets reported, Javaughn said in another statement on Instagram that he didn’t believe Kehlani was in a sex cult. The “After Hours” singer denied being involved in a cult in a statement that was later posted and then deleted on her Instagram, according to E! News.

"I strongly deny any claims that I have put my child in harm's way, or left my child alone with anyone deemed dangerous or unsafe," she said. “I also do not align with any of the allegations made against my former religious community that have been stated in the media."