Fans Are Wondering if SZA Is Single After Sparking Dating Rumors With Kehlani

The "Good Days" songstress has always been a bit of a mystery on the dating front. The star tends to speak about relationships via her music, but she's never gone public. However, fans are convinced that her beau is someone she deems a friend, after pictures surfaced of her holding hands with another star.

Is SZA dating at the moment? Read on to get the 4-1-1.

The “Good Days” songstress has always been a bit of a mystery on the dating front. The star tends to speak about relationships via her music, but she’s never gone public. However, fans are convinced that her beau is someone she deems a friend, after pictures surfaced of her holding hands with another star.

Plus, SZA has never come out as bisexual or a lesbian. While SZA and Kehlani would make a seriously gorgeous couple, it’s not likely that they are an item.

Not to mention, it's super common for girls to hold hands with their friends casually.

But, just because SZA and Kehlani are holding hands doesn’t necessarily mean that they are together. For starters, the photo showed the pair — along with singer Lizzo — holding hands as they were exiting a restaurant. And by the looks of it, they seem to have been leading the way through paparazzi. In other words, it looked like nothing more than a superstar girls' night out.

Kehlani also came out as a lesbian in late April 2021 via TikTok. And her revelation further made fans believe that something is going on between the pair.

Fans are convinced that SZA (real name: Solana Rowe) and the “Can I” songstress are dating after a photo of them holding hands hit social media. Not to mention, Kehlani has long had a history of dating women and men .

It’s super common for fans to speculate about celeb dating lives. Although they say a picture is worth a thousand words, sometimes it’s not quite what you may think.

SZA did confirm that she once dated Drake after the rapper name-dropped her in a song.

There’s no denying that SZA is a gorgeous woman. Naturally, her beauty and talent has likely given her a variety of suitors to choose from. The star has gone on a record in the past about previous relationships on The Breakfast Club, but she’s never named names.

But, rap star Drake has somewhat forced her to confirm that they dated in the past. In 21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s 2020 hit song “Mr. Right Now" featuring Drake, the Canadian rapper set social media ablaze. On his verse, he claims that he and SZA dated over a decade ago. "Yeah, said she wanna f--k to some SZA, wait 'cause I used to date SZA back in '08," he raps on the song.

It’s not a surprise that the "Wants and Needs" rapper took a chance with SZA, seeing as he has a way of dating some of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. However, fans believed that he may have dated the singer when she was underage. SZA will be 31 years old in November, and going back to 2008 she would have been 17 years old until November of that year.

But, SZA quickly cleared things up via Twitter. "So, it was actually 2009 lol," she tweeted. "In this case, a year of poetic rap license mattered lol. I think he just innocently rhymed '08' with 'wait.' Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm ... it's all love, all peace."

She followed up with a tweet saying that she doesn't want anyone to think something weird was going on. "I just didn't want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening," SZA tweeted. “Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago."

So It was actually 2009 lol 🙃.. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered 🥴lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace 🤝💎💫 . — SZA (@sza) October 5, 2020

I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago . — SZA (@sza) October 5, 2020 Source: Twitter