We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
sza-before-and-after-surgery-1582216638978.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Fans Think That Sza Got Plastic Surgery and They Might Be Onto Something

By

Singer Sza looked absolutely stunning at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party in California. But if you were to compare the singer's photos to her selfies from, say, 2014, then you'd notice a drastic difference in some of her facial features. How did that transformation happen? Did the musician land a makeup team of contouring experts, or did she actually go under the knife? Here's what we know.

Sza looked quite different when she started her career.

The singer’s career beginnings date back to around 2011, when she first crossed paths with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE). The president, Terrence "Punch" Henderson, signed her after hearing her material and she started to build a following after the release of her first two EPs. This was Sza when she was just beginning to generate buzz in 2013.