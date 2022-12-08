R&B Songstress SZA Released a Song Titled "Shirt" — Is It About Her Love Life?

Contemporary R&B songstress SZA (real name: Solana Rowe) is a beloved gem in the genre. Ever since 2011, SZA has been sprinkling her magic with sensual vocals and angelic cadences with various singles and albums that include the extended-play project “Z," her 2017 debut album, “Ctrl,” and the forthcoming album, “SOS.”

In fact, SZA has made history with “Ctrl” as the first Black female artist with the longest charting debut, following the work of the late Whitney Houston’s debut album. And as expected, “Ctrl” still has many R&B lovers in a chokehold.