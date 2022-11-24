Disney's 'Strange World' Features Their First Openly Gay Character — Who Is Behind the Voice?

When we're introduced to the Clade family in Disney's Strange World, we quickly realize they are heroes many times over. In the small town of Avalonia where they live, this is a family of explorers in more ways than one. Each character shows a side of people we don't often see onscreen but so desperately need.

Yes, this is a comedy, but it's also a story about festering family issues, new and old, and what can and cannot be forgiven. It's a tale where heroic acts are big (saving a town) and small (saving yourself).