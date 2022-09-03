‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 1 Is Over — Here’s a Recap of the Series While You Wait for Season 2

The first season of HBO Max’s Rap Sh!t is already over after eight episodes on the streaming platform. The comedy, created by Issa Rae and starring Aida Osman and KaMillion, gives fans a glimpse into the trials and tribulations that female rappers endure. Issa first discussed the project in 2021, saying it was inspired by comments made by Jermaine Dupri about current artists like City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, and others.

“I was just like, ‘This is so unfair,'” Issa said of Jermaine’s “stripper rapper” comments, per Rolling Stone.

Since Rap Sh!t aired its first episode in July 2022, it's become a hot topic of conversation on social media each week, and now fans are eagerly awaiting Season 2. If you’re one of those viewers, or you've missed a few episodes along the way, we have a Rap Sh!t Season 1 recap to hold you over.