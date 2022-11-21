Henry Jackman Brings Us Into a Whole New 'Strange World' Through Music (EXCLUSIVE)

In fact, there are quite a few portions of Strange World without any dialogue at all in which the music does the talking. “It's the function of music to literally be part of the storytelling, so that sometimes when you have a three- or four-minute cue in an animated film, it's doing many things,” Henry said.

“[It could be] describing the beauty of a strange world and then maybe two characters get into a slightly heated argument so the music morphs without being a sledgehammer banging you over the head telling you what to think and what to feel,” he added.