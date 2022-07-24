Netflix Spent $200 Million on ‘The Gray Man,’ but Did It Get Enough Viewers for a Sequel?

There's no shortage of source material: Greaney's published a bunch of books featuring The Gray Man character, Court Gentry, who is a former CIA operative who's become an assassin for hire.

On paper, the film seems like a safe bet: it stars both Chris Evans, who is known worldwide for helping launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the stratosphere as Captain America, and Ryan Gosling, a two-time Oscar nominee who's also a globally recognized leading man.