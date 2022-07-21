The Tragic Truth About the Actress Who Played Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thorton in 'Elvis'

According to TMZ, authorities responded to a 9:30 a.m. emergency phone call at Shonka’s apartment on Thursday morning. Her neighbor made the call after one of Shonka’s kids found her dead in her bedroom.

At this time, Shonka’s death has only been described as her passing away in her sleep. Although police do not suspect foul play, her loved ones will have to wait to see her autopsy report to find out what really happened to the actress.

In death, she’s survived by her two young children.