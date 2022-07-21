The Ending of ‘Shutter Island’ Continues to Blow Our Minds (SPOILERS)

Martin's extensive filmography proves he's a master of his craft; more often than not, the final scene is the most important as it will remain in the viewer's head and generate discussions surrounding what might've happened.

Enter Shutter Island, the 2010 neo-noir psychological thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo. It's been over a decade, yet fans are still mulling over the end. If you're confused, stick around as we explain the ending of Shutter Island.