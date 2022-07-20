The Ending of 'Tenet' Still Stumps Fans Two Years After Its Release (SPOILERS)

Enter Tenet, the 2020 sci-fi action thriller starring John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, and Kenneth Branagh. The film faced several COVID-related delays, but that didn't stop it from producing the most confusing conclusion.

Although it's been a few years, fans still chat about how difficult the ending is to understand. Luckily, we're here to break it down for you and clear up any lingering confusion. Stick around as we explain the complicated ending of Tenet.