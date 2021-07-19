Season 5 of 'Fall Guys' Takes You on an 'Indiana Jones'-Style Adventure

The fourth season featured limited-edition costumes and a special collaboration with Cuphead. What will the new season bring and when is its release date?

The happy and colorful blobs from Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout were transported into space for the intergalactic Season 4 theme , but despite the long wait for the season, the game's developers are already preparing to roll out Season 5 .

Season 4 of the hit game was released in late March, giving players about four months to navigate the series of futuristic courses created especially for it. This also means that players looking to earn all of the costumes and swag available in Season 4 will only have until the early hours of July 20 to collect as much as they can.

What is the theme for Season 5 of 'Fall Guys'?

When it comes to Fall Guys, there's no question that MediaTonic is good at giving players variety. Every season of the game has been vastly different from the ones that came before. After an introductory Season 1, Season 2 of Fall Guys was set in a medieval landscape, bringing witches, wizards, knights, and more to the title. Season 3, which released around the holidays, featured a wintery theme with penguin costumes and icy obstacle courses.

Now, our beans are leaving the neon-themed stars for a jungle adventure. In a trailer from the new season, the developers revealed that Season 5 will take players on an adventure worthy of an Indiana Jones movie. Players can dress in explorer costumes as they navigate the six new courses, which look to feature elements from every stereotypical jungle adventure movie on the market. The already-clumsy beans will be bounced around in these jungle-themed rounds as they vy for the crown.

Article continues below advertisement

If you're sad to see the previous courses go, though — don't be. Just as with all previous seasons, the levels from Seasons 1 through 5 will still be available to play. This new season just adds new rounds so players can continue to keep the game interesting. Since the addition of Big Yeetus, many of these courses have also started featuring variations, meaning you'll never have the same gameplay experience twice.

Article continues below advertisement

The six new Season 5 rounds include Treetop Tumble with log swings, Stompin' Ground where you run from mechanical rhinos, Lost Temple with a changing path to the crown, rhythm-based Lily Leapers, five-way battle arena Bubble Trouble, and a Pegwin Pool Party. In addition to these six new rounds, the update will also feature some new gameplay features. The new season will bring limited-time events so players can earn points and rewards that refresh often, as well as new shows for Duos and Trios playing.