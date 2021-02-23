Season 4 of 'Fall Guys' Will Have a Futuristic Theme

With bouncy and colorful 6-foot-tall characters, Wipeout-style levels, and a crown for a prize, what is there not to like about the hit battle royale game Fall Guys?

After releasing in August 2020 to immense success, the title has continued to see millions of players through three different seasons, and developers are now getting ready to release Season 4.

What is the release date for Season 4 in Fall Guys, and what can we expect from it?