Season 4 of 'Fall Guys' Will Have a Futuristic Theme

Season 4 of 'Fall Guys' Will Have a Futuristic ThemeBy Sara Belcher
Feb. 23 2021, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
With bouncy and colorful 6-foot-tall characters, Wipeout-style levels, and a crown for a prize, what is there not to like about the hit battle royale game Fall Guys?
After releasing in August 2020 to immense success, the title has continued to see millions of players through three different seasons, and developers are now getting ready to release Season 4.
What is the release date for Season 4 in Fall Guys, and what can we expect from it?
When is Season 4 of 'Fall Guys' coming out?
The new season of Fall Guys is a lot closer than you'd think. Season 4 of the popular and vibrant battle royale game is set to launch at the beginning of March, likely sometime within the first week. There's no official launch date set, though developers estimate it'll release around then.
Season 3 originally dropped Dec. 15, 2020, featuring a winter wonderland theme. Since the new season dropped so close to the holidays, the new content featured icy maps, winter outfits, and cool-toned terrain.
In between these two seasons, Mediatonic also released a Season 3.5 update, titled "Stop With the Yeets Name it Anything Else Just Don't Include the Word Yeet Please I'm Begging You." This update, which hit the title around late January, featured one new level, more than 40 variations for the already existing levels, a DLC pack, and crossover costumes (including an adorable Untitled Goose Game outfit).
Season 4 of 'Fall Guys' is set to have a futuristic theme.
On Feb. 23, the official Fall Guys Twitter account announced that the new season will feature a futuristic theme, dubbed "Fall Guys 4041."
The teaser gave away little information about the new season, as the video was only six seconds long, but we do know that the already bright game will feature even more vibrant colors — maybe even some neon effects?
As part of the announcement, the developers are asking fans to reply to the tweet by finishing the sentence "#FallGuysSeason4 is" for a chance to win 20 crowns (something that would take most players hours to win on their own).
While we don't have a lot of other information about the new season, Mediatonic has also been busy bringing other content to the game before the new season hits. Cuphead and Mugman outfits are set to launch in the game's shop soon as part of a crossover with Cuphead.
For Season 4, we're traveling to the future...— Fall Guys 4041 🤖 SOON (@FallGuysGame) February 23, 2021
🤖 FALL GUYS 4041 🤖
Giveaway to celebrate:
- Follow us and retweet this tweet
- Finish this sentence in your own words as a reply:#FallGuysSeason4 is
20 winners will get 20 crowns each! 👀 pic.twitter.com/USrruU7LtT
Developers also recently announced that the game would finally be coming to new platforms, specifically the Nintendo Switch and both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Both Nintendo and Microsoft revealed Fall Guys would be hitting their consoles within days of each other. The game is currently slated for a summer 2021 release for both.
Mediatonic CEO Dave Bailey told GameSpot he feels they've "just scratched the surface" with what they can do for the game.
"When you think about it in that way, there's a million different ways we can take this and I hope people will see that come through in future," he told the outlet.