Jim Carrey Fans Worried After Seeing Online Ads About His "Heartbreaking Passing" — What's Going On?

No, Jim Carrey is not dead. There are no credible reports of the renowned actor passing away.

But according to some users on Twitter, there are fake advertisements popping up on YouTube that claim he is dead. One user tweeted,"Wtf woke up checked my phone and YouTube is showing me fake news that Jim Carrey is f---ing dead ... wtf??? Why am I waking up to this bulls--t [on] YouTube?"

Others also tweeted about seeing Jim-Carrey-passing-away ads on the video-sharing platform.