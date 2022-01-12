Are We Finally Getting a Queer Love Story in the Disney Plus 'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel?

The animated Beauty and the Beast film's producer Don Hahn told Den of Geek in 2010: "...Howard was struggling with AIDS at the same time. The 'Kill the Beast' song was almost a metaphor for that He was really dealing with a debilitating disease, in an era when it was stigmatized. And so, there were so many of those underpinnings to the movie that people may not have seen. And shouldn’t have seen. It wasn’t about the HIV epidemic at all. But if you study the man, and his struggles, and then look at his lyrics, you understand what he was going through."