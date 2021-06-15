Tale as Old As Time: A 'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Series Is in the Works for Disney Plus

Tale as Old As Time: A 'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Series Is in the Works for Disney PlusBy Shannon Raphael
Jun. 15 2021, Published 2:58 p.m. ET
Since "No one's slick as Gaston" and "No one's quick as Gaston," Disney Plus is hoping that subscribers will want to tune in to a series that's all about the polarizing Beauty and the Beast character.
The streaming giant is officially set to bring the narcissistic villain back to the screen again but, this time, it will be for the small screen.
A Gaston-centric prequel series has been in development since March of 2020, but Disney shared more information about the plot and the cast in June of 2021.
When viewers last saw the handsome antagonist, he was played by Luke Evans in the 2017 live action remake of the 1991 animated classic. The Furious 6 actor is set to reprise his role in the Disney Plus prequel, which will highlight Gaston's life before he began terrorizing Belle with his romantic advances.
Keep reading to find out everything we know about the highly-anticipated show.
Disney Plus has officially ordered a 'Beauty and the Beast' prequel series.
Though Gaston is technically the adversary in any and all editions of Beauty and the Beast, there's no denying that he's one of the most entertaining characters in the Disney classic. His (justly) inflated ego and his frequent mirror checks take self-care to a new level, and the "Gaston" song is one of the catchier original tracks.
However, his parasitic relationship with LeFou, his inability to take "no" for an answer, and his desire to lock Belle's dad up are incredibly problematic.
Those who have wondered about Gaston's backstory and how he came to be the vain hunter that he is in both Disney films are in luck. The Disney Plus prequel series, which currently has a working title of Beauty and the Best, will be about how Gaston and LeFou first became friends.
The show will take place in the same kingdom as the 2017 movie, and it will follow Gaston, and LeFou, and LeFou's step-sister, Tilly. After Tilly learns something surprising, the three set out on an adventure together.
The eight episode musical series will also feature the backstory of the enchantress, the woman who first put the spell on the Beast and those in his castle.
Gary Marsh, the President and Chief Creative Officer at Disney released a statement about the upcoming musical show.
"For anyone who's ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers... and provoke a whole new set of questions," he said.
Alan Menken, who worked on the 1991 and 2017 Beauty and the Beast movies, will write the soundtrack for the show.
The news of the prequel series is just in time for the 30th anniversary of the animated version of Beauty and the Beast.
Three cast members have been confirmed for the 'Beauty and the Beast' prequel.
The Alienist star Luke Evans isn't the only actor from the 2017 live action film who will be reprising his role in Beauty and the Best. Josh Gad, who played LeFou (aka Louie), will also be returning for the prequel show.
LeFou's step-sister, Tilly, will be played by Briana Middleton.
Briana may not yet be as well-known as her Beauty and the Best counterparts, but she's on the road to stardom. In addition to her role in the Disney Plus musical, Briana is set to star in the Amazon Studios film The Tender Bar alongside Ben Affleck, Christopher Lloyd, and Tye Sheridan.
A release date for Beauty and the Best has yet to be announced, but fans are already buzzing about this Disney Plus addition.