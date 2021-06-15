Tale as Old As Time: A 'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Series Is in the Works for Disney Plus

Since "No one's slick as Gaston" and "No one's quick as Gaston," Disney Plus is hoping that subscribers will want to tune in to a series that's all about the polarizing Beauty and the Beast character.

The streaming giant is officially set to bring the narcissistic villain back to the screen again but, this time, it will be for the small screen.

A Gaston-centric prequel series has been in development since March of 2020, but Disney shared more information about the plot and the cast in June of 2021.