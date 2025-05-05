What Happened to Unspeakable? Rumors Swirl About the Popular YouTuber "RIP Unspeakable." By Ivy Griffith Published May 5 2025, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Unspeakable

Content creators are a source of intrigue and interest for most people. They're normal people who often do normal things, and somehow get famous for convincing other people to watch them do it. It's a baffling and impressive system of earning money, and it sparks dreams among those who want to earn money doing what they love. Which, arguably, could be all of us. But there's a downside to popularity and fame.

Article continues below advertisement

Some influencers are so flush with fame that they can't so much as go for a walk without being targeted by headlines and fans. And the bigger you get, the more focus is turned on your every move. Nathan Johnson Graham, whom the internet knows as Unspeakable, is one of those "ultra-famous" creators, with just under 19 million subscribers on YouTube alone. But what happened to him, and why are rumors flying? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Unspeakable?

In early May 2025, a video began circulating TikTok that read, "RIP Unspeakable." The caption of the video expanded on Unspeakable's life, writing, "Unspeakable, whose real name is Nathan Johnson Graham, is a popular YouTuber best known for his high-energy videos focused on Minecraft gameplay, challenges, and kid-friendly entertainment. He launched his channel UnspeakableGaming in 2012, gaining a large following through custom Minecraft maps, mod showcases, and multiplayer collaborations."

The caption went on to add, "Over time, he expanded to additional channels like Unspeakable and UnspeakablePlays, where he features real-life challenges, pranks, and vlogs. His content is known for being humorous, family-friendly, and visually engaging, which has helped him build a strong fan base among younger audiences." The format of the video, paired with "RIP" and the nostalgic music might make you think that the creator had died.

Article continues below advertisement

However, it appears that he is alive and well and posted just the day before the death hoax video went around. In the comments of the video, fans called it out, with one user wryly asking, "Does he know he died?" When fans pressed the creator, asking, "Is this real though??" They responded, "Nah." So it seems that Unspeakable is alive and well.

Article continues below advertisement

Other rumors have swirled about the YouTuber, but fans seem unphased.

Unfortunately for the YouTuber, this isn't the only rumor that has plagued him in recent years. There's one blog article online from TheVipRoll that goes into detail about the supposed arrest of one Nathan Johnson, aka Unspeakable. It tells the tale of a fraudulent fundraiser and a complex trial that ultimately sent Unspeakable to jail. But is there any truth to it? We couldn't find any information to back up the article's claims, so it seems to be yet another rumor focused on the popular creator.

Nathan is fairly quiet about his private life. In 2019, he stepped out of his usual format to address fans in a since-deleted video about his relationship with Kayla Conley, aka Kayco, to let them know that the two had called it quits. Unspeakable, who prefers to stick to challenge and gaming videos, thanked fans and explained that the duo would be keeping the details of their split under wraps.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet aside from that video and a few mentions here and there, not much is known about Nathan's private life. This is why the rumors about his supposed arrest and death spark so much interest. After all, fans are chasing breadcrumbs about their favorite creator.