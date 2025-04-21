YouTuber Ethan Klein Claims to Have Received Human Skulls in the Mail "There's something that I've never talked about publicly, but around the same time, we received two human skulls in the mail at our home." By Ivy Griffith Published April 21 2025, 3:39 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Ethan Klein

YouTuber Ethan Klein is a divisive individual. Many people follow his content, but there's also the never-ending controversy that seems to follow him. Between those hungry for both, he has over 330K followers on his personal YouTube channel as well as over 2.7 million on his collaborative podcast channel, H3Podcast.

However, things took a dark turn for Ethan when he received an unexpected package at his home, according to the YouTuber. Debates have raged about what exactly the package meant, but we have to first take a look at the controversy about the claim that he received two skulls delivered to his house. Here's what we know about the disturbing delivery.

YouTuber Ethan Klein claims he received two human skulls in the mail.

The newest round of controversy seems to have started on March 8, 2025. Ethan says that Child Protective Services (CPS) was called to his home amid claims that his child was crawling in dog feces and becoming sick due to repeated exposure. In a video discussing the incident, Ethan claimed that the allegations were false. He alleged that Twitch streamer Denims was behind the call, after she spoke about possible dog feces in his home on a March 8 livestream.

Denims denied the allegations, and that might have been that. However, Ethan claims that there was more going on than he's publicly revealed before. In April 2025, Ethan claims that two skulls were delivered to his home without identifying information or a note about their purpose. He disclosed the information in a video titled "My response to iDubbbz." He explained, "There's something that I've never talked about publicly, but around the same time, we received two human skulls in the mail at our home."

The skulls, Ethan added, "led to us having a very pleasant interview with the FBI. Things have progressed well past the point of, 'That's just what the internet does.'" Internet fans of Ethan claim that the skulls were a threat to him and his wife, but not everyone is convinced.

Ethan's critics aren't so convinced, calling the skull controversy a "bid for sympathy."

On Reddit, a number of "snark" subs are aimed at discussing Ethan's statements and controversies. Unsurprisingly, they have some thoughts on the subject of the skulls. In one sub, users draw attention to the serial numbers on the skulls, visible in photographs that Ethan shared to Instagram.

According to a post in the sub, the serial numbers on the skulls match serial numbers on two skulls recently listed, or possible re-listed, on Skulls Unlimited. This has led critics to suggest that Ethan ordered the skulls himself for a publicity stunt, and then returned them they were once again listed for sale. A post about the topic reads, "If the skulls were sent as harassment and FBI was notified why are the not in evidence but instead returned and relisted in the website?" The skulls in question were later removed from the website.

Yet there's no proof that the skulls were removed and re-listed, and others have suggested that they simply weren't removed to begin with, and now that they have been sold, the listing has been appropriately removed, albeit belatedly. One critic called the skulls, "Rent-a-skull for propaganda." Another blasted it as an "easily provable lie" that someone was sending him skulls as a threat.