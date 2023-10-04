Home > Viral News > Influencers 'H3 Podcast' Host Ethan Klein Was Tattooed by Convicted Killer Daniel Silva Ethan Klein revealed a tattoo he got to honor his dog who passed away in August 2023. It was done by convicted killer Daniel Silva. What to know. By Jennifer Tisdale Oct. 4 2023, Updated 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images; Instagram/@danielsilva (L-R): Ethan Klein and Daniel Silva

Losing a pet is one of the most emotionally staggering events we as humans choose to live through. We know their lives will be a blip compared to ours, and the joy far outweighs the pain of losing them, but when that time comes it is soul-crushing. Despite the fact that technology has made it easier to hold onto their memories, we are never prepared for their passing.

When H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein lost his dog Shredder, he decided to commemorate their time together in a more analog way. He decided to get a tattoo of the last picture he took of his sweet dog before he decided to move on. Obviously Ethan wanted the best tattoo artist available, which led him to Daniel Silva. What Ethan might not have known, or perhaps forgot, was Daniel Silva's checkered past. Let's get into it.

Source: Instagram/@h3h3productions Ethan Klein, his wife Hila, and their dog Shredder

Ethan Klein got a tattoo of his dog from Daniel Silva.

In a deeply emotional Instagram post dated Aug. 30, 2023, Ethan opened up about the death of his dog Shredder. "I am in immense pain but also grateful for the time we shared," he wrote. Beyond being a pet, Shredder was an extension of his relationship with his wife Hila. He thought of him as their child and as such, Shredder changed Ethan. He "made me softer, more loving, more empathetic," Ethan explained.

Sadly Shredder was only 6 years old when he succumbed to kidney failure, which is quite young for a dog. "I know people lose loved ones early all the time, so I am trying my best to remain grateful for the beautiful life and times we had," said Ethan. As it sometimes goes, Shredder's health declined quickly but Ethan was gifted with six beautiful months with his furry friend.

Less than a month later, Ethan discussed getting a tattoo of Shredder during an episode of his podcast. He reached out to one artist and sent him the photo he wanted this person to copy. What they sent back was good, but was a different yorkie entirely. In fact, this person added a top hat and full tuxedo to a rendering of the tattoo that looked nothing like his dog. Obviously he did not go through with that and instead landed on Daniel Silva, whose background involves more than just tattoos.

Daniel Silva went to prison for killing YouTube star Corey La Barrie.

On May 11, 2020, Silva was arrested after "hitting a tree in a car crash that killed [Corey] La Barrie on his 25th birthday the night prior," reported USA Today. Both were intoxicated but Silva insisted on getting behind the wheel of the "2020 McLaren 600LT involved in the fatal crash in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles."

Source: Instagram/@coreylabarrie Corey La Barrie

According to police, the vehicle was traveling at a high speed when Silva lost control of the car and ran off the road, hitting a stop sign then ultimately crashing headlong into a tree. Silva then attempted to flee the scene but was stopped by concerned citizens who "came to render aide," said the oulet. La Barrie and Silva were rushed to the hospital, where La Barrie was pronounced dead.