h3h3Productions Net Worth: How Ethan and Hila Klein Built Their Empire

Controversial influencer Ethan Klein rose to fame with the YouTube channel h3h3Productions, which he created and hosted with his wife, Hila Klein. Since then, the married duo has expanded their empire with the H3 Podcast, a wildly popular live show with over 1 billion views on YouTube.

With the couple only going up from here, fans are curious to know: What is h3h3's net worth? Read on for details!

What is h3h3's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ethan and Hila Klein had a combined net worth of $20 million. The pair are best known for creating and hosting the now-defunct YouTube channel h3h3Productions; most of their content consisted of reaction videos and comedy sketches that mocked internet culture.

Since 2017, the married couple has hosted the comedy podcast H3 Podcast, which features conversational interviews with notable internet personalities. The live show airs five days a week on YouTube and is currently one of the highest-ranking podcasts in the United States. For the second quarter of 2022, it was ranked at No. 17 on Media Monitors' Top 25 Podcast list.

h3h3 (Ethan and Hila Klein) Social media personalities Net worth: $20 million Ethan and Hila Klein are an Israeli-American husband-and-wife duo who first found fame with the YouTube channel h3h3Productions. Since 2017, the couple has hosted the comedy podcast H3 Podcast. Birthdate: June 25, 1985 (Ethan), Dec. 12, 1987 (Hila) Birthplace: Ventura, Calif. (Ethan), Tel Aviv, Israel (Hila) Marriages: Married since 2012 Children: Theodore (b. 2019) and Bruce (b. 2022)

The podcast channel has since launched several new shows, including After Dark, H3TV, and Off The Rails. Now, we can't forget about Frenemies! The short-lived podcast, hosted by Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein, focused on discussing personal experiences, pop culture, internet drama, and mental health. The hit podcast abruptly came to an end during its 39th episode due to a dispute over podcast revenue and production ownership.

In Sept. 2021, Ethan launched a left-leaning political podcast, titled Leftovers, alongside Twitch streamer and left-wing political commentator Hasan Piker. Regarding the podcast's purpose, Ethan said via Tubefilter, "The spirit of this show is not serious policy debate, it is bringing righteous to justice to these s--tbags, just clowning on idiots."

Ethan Klein has had his fair share of controversies.

In April 2016, Matt Hosseinzadeh (a YouTuber who goes by "Bold Guy") sued Ethan and Hila for copyright infringement in a video on the h3h3Productions channel. Several big-name YouTubers rallied together to support the Kleins, raising over $145,000 to help them battle the lawsuit. In the end, the Kleins won the lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest ruled that their commentary video constituted "fair use as a matter of law" and described their method of criticism as "quintessential."

Just won 100% of our attorneys fees from @triller for their frivolous and malicious lawsuit. I doubt I will ever see a cent of that tho because they seem to be on the verge of bankruptcy. Hey @triller social media guy DM me if you’re looking for a new job🥰 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) August 30, 2022

In May 2021, Triller's event company — Triller Fight Club — filed a $50 million lawsuit against the H3 Podcast and the Kleins. According to Insider, the complaint alleged copyright infringement, violations of the Federal Communications Act, and violations of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act

The complaint argued that the podcast "illegally retransmitted the Broadcast" in its now-deleted episode titled "Jake Paul Fight Was a Disaster." The episode aired five days after the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight and featured footage along with Ethan's commentary on the event.

A few white supremacists successfully lobbied YouTube to suspend me, a Jewish dual citizen of Israel & USA, for anti-semitism. Ben Shapiro & friends can virtue signal all they want but ultimately they are the ones platforming dangerous anti-semites. All I did was point it out. — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) October 20, 2022

In May 2022, the H3 Podcast channel was suspended after Ethan declared on air that someone should bomb the NRA convention in Florida. Five months later, the same channel received a one-week suspension after Ethan said, "If there's another Holocaust and people start rounding up the Jews again I hope Ben [Shapiro] gets gassed first. Or last."