The Feud Between Ethan Klein and Moses Hacmon Is Rooted in the Family

By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 30 2024, 6:06 p.m. ET

The days of the Frenemies podcast are long over, and a lot of it has to do with the feud between Ethan Klein and Moses Hacmon. Though it's been more than a year since the podcast ended over this feud, it seems that Ethan is still holding a grudge, given a recent clip shared on the H3H3 podcast.

"I need to do this, I need to make a point here," Ethan said in the clip. "Moses, if you're watching this, and I know you are, listen to me very clearly you f--king loser. You're a grown man who cries and b---hes and p--ses to his mom every time I mention your name. Stop. I don't f--king care, I will never stop talking about you." But what actually went down? Let's unpack the feud.

The feud between Ethan Klein and Moses Hacmon explained.

Moses is currently married to Trisha Paytas, who co-hosted Frenemies with Ethan until their falling out. Moses is also the brother to Ethan's wife, Hila -- but just because they're all family doesn't mean they got along. As Trisha and Moses began to date and get closer, allegations began to come out about Moses's behavior with fans of H3H3.

A couple of exes claimed that Moses had used his connection with the popular group to get closer to them, and one ex alleged Moses had assaulted her by removing the condom without her knowledge while they were having sex. At the same time, Trisha was also apparently stirring the pot within the family. According to some users on Reddit, Trisha was lying to Ethan and Hila about things Moses would tell them, alleging that he actually "hated" Hila and Ethan.

Moses and Trisha initially met when a Bachelorette-style series on the H3H3 podcast was created; Trisha expressed interest in Hila's brother, and though the series was meant to be put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic happened, they took matters into their own hands and began messaging Moses behind Hila and Ethan's backs. Months later, Trisha hard launched their relationship with Moses, absolutely shocking Ethan and his wife.

Moses and Hila's mom is also involved in the drama.

Of course, when family drama happens, it usually spreads quickly. Despite Ethan and Hila attempting to distance themselves from Trisha and Moses, it seems that Moses continues to get the family involved in their drama -- especially given the comments made my Ethan in the podcast clip. It's not entirely clear what Hila's relationship with her mother is like at the moment, though it seems that Moses has continued to drag her into the middle of it all whenever Ethan makes a public comment about him.