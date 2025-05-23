Dropout Kings Singer Adam Ramey Dies at 31 — His Cause of Death Revealed Adam Ramey was a founding member and singer of the band Dropout Kings. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 23 2025, 9:27 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. On Monday, May 19, 2025, Dropout Kings lead singer Adam Ramey passed away. The rap metal band confirmed his death in an emotional post shared on Instagram. He was 31 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

"With the heaviest hearts, we share that our brother, Adam Ramey, has passed away," they wrote on social media. "His passion, energy, and love for music shaped Dropout Kings and touched countless lives." What happened? Here's everything we know, including the cause of Adam Ramey's death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Adam Ramey's cause of death?

In a GoFundMe campaign organized by Adam's sister-in-law, she shared that he passed away just five days before what would have been his 32nd birthday. According to the post, Adam died by "suicide after a long and painful battle with addiction."

"Adam wasn't just my brother-in-law. He was like a real brother to me," she said. "He saved my life during one of my darkest times and always showed up for the people he loved. He brought life and energy to every room, every family gathering, and every stage he stepped on."

Article continues below advertisement

The fundraiser was created to support Adam's wife, Jamie, and their 18-month-old son, Jude. It initially aimed to raise $50,000, but after surpassing that goal, the target was increased to $60,000. At the time of writing, over $52,000 has been raised.

Article continues below advertisement

As previously mentioned, Adam was a founding member and the lead vocalist of Dropout Kings. In a tribute shared on the band's Instagram, the group expressed their heartbreak, saying they were "devastated to say the least." Nevertheless, they described Adam's "spirit, charisma, and energy" as lasting inspirations that would continue to drive them forward.

"We appreciate you all during this time and know he absolutely did as well for all the times we've shared," the post concluded. "Thank you for everything, Chip." Our thoughts are with Adam's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.