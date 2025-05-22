What Happened to Rod Wave? Inside the Singer’s Recent Legal Issues Rod Wave, a native of St. Petersburg, Florida, is known for his “trap soul” music and released his debut album in 2019. By Danielle Jennings Published May 22 2025, 2:46 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@RodWave

Celebrities have very devoted fan bases that want constant updates on their favorite artist, whether it be due to announcements regarding their career, developments in their personal lives, or the dreaded entanglements with the law, and R&B/hip-hop artist Rod Wave is prompting questions involving the latter, as rumors swirl about his legal issues.

Rod, a native of St. Petersburg, Florida, is known for his “trap soul” music and released his debut album Ghetto Gospel in 2019. Subsequent albums in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 followed.

What happened to Rod Wave? Was he arrested?

Yes, Rod (real name Rodarius Marcell Green) was arrested in the North Georgia suburb of Milton on Tuesday, May 20, on 14 charges, per USA Today. Per Fulton County, Georgia, arrest records, he was booked into Fulton County Jail after turning himself in and released the same day on $50,000 bond.

His arrest and charges stem from an April 21 incident that occurred at a home belonging to him. Rod’s charges include: simple assault, reckless conduct, damaging property, obstructing law enforcement, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

What are the details of the April 21 burglary?

According to the incident report, Rod and his girlfriend were listed as victims in an April 21 burglary report at their home. However, when local authorities arrived after getting a call regarding a domestic dispute, an officer with the Milton County Police Department found a woman crying, who said that after returning to the home, she found it had been burglarized.

Upon further investigation, police discovered a broken window, an emptied safe in the basement, bullet casings on the stairs, a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon with multiple bullet holes and a Rolls-Royce also with a bullet hole, per the outlet. Authorities also discovered a handgun at the scene.

What has Rod said about his arrest?

While Rod has not personally addressed his arrest, his attorneys have spoken out on his behalf. In a statement shared with WSB-TV, attorneys Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg spoke about their client’s innocence.

“There is no truth to these charges. Rod Green was a victim of a burglary and committed no crimes,” their statement began on Rod’s behalf. “How he was even charged as a result of this situation is incomprehensible. This will absolutely be resolved favorably to Mr. Green.”

Does Rod have previous legal issues?

Yes. In April 2024, he was arrested in Florida for possession of ammunition or a weapon due to suspicion that he was involved in a gang-related shooting that resulted in four people being injured, according to Variety.

Prior to that, he was arrested in 2022 for a domestic violence incident. His ex-girlfriend accused him of choking her while their children were inside the home. He was initially charged with battery strangulation, but the charges were later dismissed, per the outlet. His attorney stated at the time that the incident between the two was a “misunderstanding.”