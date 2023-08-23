Home > Entertainment > Music Rod Wave Said He Didn't Cheat on His Girlfriend With *THIS* Influencer but Nobody Believes Him Did Rod Wave cheat on his girlfriend and baby's mama Kelsey? The rapper says no, but the internet's not so sure if they believe him ... By Pretty Honore Aug. 23 2023, Updated 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rodwave; Instagram/@daejaaa__

The latest tea brewing on TikTok involves chart-topping rapper Rod Wave. Rod rose to fame following the release of his 2019 single “Heart on Ice”. Since then, the rapper has been dubbed the pioneer of emo-trap music. His catalog is likely to make even the gangsterist of gangsters shed a tear.

Best known for his songs about tragedy and heartbreak, Rod found himself in hot water in August of 2023, when rumors that he cheated on his longtime girlfriend and baby’s mama, Kelsey Dee Coleman, with an Instagram influencer surfaced online. Once the claims went viral, Rod took to social media to clear his name. According to him, the allegations against him are totally made up. But the internet’s not so sure they believe him …

Here’s what you should know about the cheating rumors involving rapper Rod Wave.

In a mashup of clips from a user named @vibeswithcey’s live stream, Rod Wave is seen looking directly into the camera as a woman touches his arm. A few seconds later, the clip cuts to the end of the Live, which we assume was ended by Rod. Since then, the woman in the video has been identified as Instagram influencer @daejaaa__.

“I came in da live and he walked up to her and hugged her from behind and seen the Live from [Daeja] sister's phone and said ‘W--’ and ended the live quick,’ @edit_luhwill wrote in the caption of the video, which has more than 2 million views as of this writing.

Rod Wave denied the cheating allegations: “Y’all went too far …”

Later, Rod took to his Instagram stories to refute those claims. In response, Rod wrote: “I never say [nothing] back to y'all a-- but y'all [went] too far with dat cheating s--t bra."

"Fame s--t lame. Square ass blog [n-words are] even worse,” his since-expired post read. “Anybody can say yo name how they want to and blog [sites] jus gone spread it to da world and [people] believe it. S--t not fair — [y’all] don't even care who y'all hurt wit dat s--t." While Rod claims there’s no truth to the accusations against him, leaked DMs suggest otherwise.

Leaked DMs prove there’s more to the accusations against Rod Wave than we thought …

Not only did @edit_luhwill post the video of Daeja and Rod, but there was also a text exchange where Daeja demanded that the video be taken down. “Nah, cause you getting me in trouble with my man,” she wrote, adding, “B--h I’m doing an interview with him for my YouTube. I got a whole [n-word] and you lying on me on TikTok."

When bribes didn’t work, she threatened to get the page shut down. She added in another message: “Your page will be deleted soon.” Outside of Rod’s rant on Instagram, neither he nor Daeja has spoken out about the situation. Social media, on the other hand, has a lot to say about it.

🥴 not Rod Wave getting caught cheating on live last night. After all that crying you did to get her back 🙄 — DW🤓 👩🏾‍💻 (@Mz_laDee) August 21, 2023