Home > Entertainment > Music Word on the Street Is That Yailin La Más Viral and Tekashi 6ix9ine Are an Item — Is It True? Is Yailin La Más Viral dating Tekashi 6ix9ine? After the pair was spotted with one another via an Instagram post, folks are convinced they're dating. By Tatayana Yomary Aug. 18 2023, Published 3:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ yailinlamasviralreal/@6ix9ine

In the music industry, especially in the hip-hop lanes, there's always talk about artists being romantically linked. For example, the rumor mill was buzzing in 2021 that singers Chloe Bailey and 6lack were a thing. However, the pair were simply working on music together. Not to mention, people once thought that Drake and Ice Spice had a fling going on after she was spotted on his jet heading to the OVO festival in August 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

So, it takes a lot more than two artists working together for folks to believe they’re a couple these days. That said, word on the street is that Tekashi 6ix9ine has a new lady in his life, musician Yailin La Más Viral. So, is the rumor mill true? Here’s what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin La Más Viral have seemingly confirmed their relationship.

If you frequent social media, you’ve likely come across photos of Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin La Más Viral on your Explore page. On June 15, 2023, Tekashi and Yailin appeared in a video posted on his page of him gifting the musician a Birkin bag and a watch. Keep in mind, most folks believe that the gifts were nothing more than a kind gesture since the pair released the song, “Pa Ti” around the same time.

However, after the single was released, the pair have been spending a lot of time together. In fact, Tekashi shared a heartfelt tribute for Yailin on her birthday that included videos of him surprising her with a cake, gifting her with a Rolex watch and money, along with flowers as she was in a hospital bed. Tekashi and Yailin also collaborated on the track “Shaka Laka,” which followed with a music video release in July 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Tekashi and Yailin shared a July 19, 2023, post of them traveling to Puerto Rico by private jet and the rapper gifting the newbie a diamond encrusted name chain. Keep in mind, musicians gift each other lavish presents all the time.

Article continues below advertisement

However, it was Yailin’s Aug. 11, 2023, Instagram post of Tekashi kissing her on the side of her face that let the world know that she and Tekashi are officially an item. “Partners for life,” the photo caption reads. Tekashi also commented on the post saying, “Bae thank you for not sticking my horns when I got arrested.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin La Más Viral got close after she broke up with rapper Anuel AA.

Sometimes friends truly do become lovers. According to Billboard, Anuel AA and Yailin decided to call their marriage quits after less than a year in February 2023. This is after the pair welcomed a baby boy and tied the knot in June 2022, just six months after officially announcing their relationship.

Interestingly, Anuel has bashed Yailin repeatedly in now-deleted posts and Tekashi has had her back since. Not to mention, Billboard shared that Yailin accused Anuel of being abusive in a series of Instagram Stories posts.

Article continues below advertisement