Tekashi 6ix9ine's Girlfriend, Jade, Was Arrested and Charged With Misdemeanor Battery
Trouble is once again brewing in Miami. Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (Daniel Hernandez) seems to have gotten into an explosive fight with his girlfriend of nearly four years, Jade (aka Rachel Wattley) while attending a birthday party held at Kiki on the River, a Miami restaurant, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Jade appears to have doled out several punches to the rapper. The reasons behind the fight haven't been made clear. What happened? Why did Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend get arrested?
Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend was arrested after an outing on Sunday night in Miami.
Jade was arrested on a domestic violence charge after attending a girlfriend's birthday party at Kiki on the River on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. As a video acquired by TMZ shows, the Instagram model seems to have had a disagreement with Tekashi 6ix9ine — during which bystanders didn't quite manage to constructively intervene.
Jade was booked into the Miami-Dade jail at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday. She was reportedly charged with one count of misdemeanor battery. Her bond has been set to $1,500.
It's not immediately clear if Tekashi 6ix9ine was invited to the event attended by Jade and her friends, states the Daily Mail. Jade appears to have punched Tekashi 6ix9ine in the face several times, which resulted in some light swelling. They continued to argue outside the venue as well.
Tekashi 6ix9ine appears to have told the police that Jade was "obviously under the influence."
Tekashi 6ix9ine left the scene after the altercation. He has since then addressed the situation, telling TMZ that he is trying to raise enough money to post her bail. "I'm gonna get her out jail — she attacked me in front of the police. I told them, 'You have to evaluate her. She's obviously under the influence. I don't plan to press charges,'" he said. "I'm the one trying to bail her out."
Tekashi 6ix9ine has been in trouble with the law in the past.
Tekashi 6ix9ine attracted scrutiny several times over the years. He received a two-year prison sentence for racketeering, weapon possession, conspiracy to commit murder, and other charges in relation to previous gang-related activities. He left prison in April 2020, serving an additional six months in home confinement.
Tekashi 6ix9ine pled guilty to charges of "use of a child in a sexual performance" in October 2018 and served four years of probation. According to TMZ, in 2020, he was sued by Jane Doe from that case. She alleged that Tekashi 6ix9ine and another adult, Tay Milly, made three sexually explicit videos with her and posted them online when she was underage and under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Jade has likely been there for Tekashi 6ix9ine throughout some of his legal troubles. This time, though, she's the one in trouble. It appears that she has yet to be released from jail.