Tekashi 6ix9ine's Girlfriend, Jade, Was Arrested and Charged With Misdemeanor Battery

Tekashi 6ix9ine left the scene after the altercation. He has since then addressed the situation, telling TMZ that he is trying to raise enough money to post her bail. "I'm gonna get her out jail — she attacked me in front of the police. I told them, 'You have to evaluate her. She's obviously under the influence. I don't plan to press charges,'" he said. "I'm the one trying to bail her out."