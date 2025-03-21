Distractify
Yella Beezy Went From Spitting Bars to Sitting Behind Bars — Here's What We Know

Yella Beezy has been charged with a very serious crime.

Published March 21 2025, 11:07 a.m. ET

Yella Beezy
Dallas rapper Yella Beezy is no stranger to tussles with the law. In August 2021, Beezy (née Markies Deandre Conway) was arrested and charged with drug and weapon charges, reported Hot New Hip Hop News. The "That's On Me" rapper uploaded a Story to Instagram with the caption, "They stay fwm," over blue and red lights flashing.

A few months later, Beezy was arrested again, this time on charges of sexual assault, child endangerment or abandonment, and unlawful carrying of a weapon, reported NBC 5 DFW. Those charges were dropped in June 2022. Beezy is once again facing legal issues after yet another arrest in March 2025. What happened? Here's what we know.

Yella Beezy holds up a necklace
What happened to Yella Beezy? Details on his arrest.

According to KDFW, Beezy was arrested and charged with "capital murder while remuneration" in connection to the death of Melvin Noble, also known as Mo3. He was indicted by a Dallas County grand jury for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill Noble in November 2020. The incident occurred midday on a Dallas highway. Noble attempted to flee after a suspect approached his car, but was shot multiple times. A passenger in his vehicle was also shot, but survived, per KDFW.

The alleged shooter, Kewon Dontrell White, was arrested by police in December 2020. He is serving a nine-year prison sentence for firearm charges connected to the shooting and is awaiting trial for the murder charge. Beezy was booked into Dallas County jail, but his bond has yet to be set. A week before his arrest, Beezy posted a clip from a song titled "Blame It On Me." Predictably, he was heavily roasted in the comments. Some people commented that this situation is sad on both sides.

Latest Music News and Updates

