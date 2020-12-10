Mo3's Killer May Have Had Ties to Fellow Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy

The Dallas rap scene lost one of its own in November after rising rapper Mo3 was killed in a shooting in his hometown. The rapper, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was shot and killed after a car chase in Dallas. At the time, it was uncertain who killed the rapper and what motive someone would have for it.

But on Dec 9, the police revealed they had arrested Mo3's supposed killer, reporting that he is now in custody. Here's what we know.