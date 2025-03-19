Young M.A. Is Clearing the Air After an Old Video of Her Health Issues Went Viral Young M.A.'s yellow eyes have been causing concern among fans for years. By Joseph Allen Published March 19 2025, 2:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@youngma

Rapper Young M.A., whose real name is Katorah Kasanova Marrero, is biting back after an ex leaked an old video of her in the hospital online. The video has caused concern among fans, many of whom wondered whether the video could be recent. Here's what we know about the video, and what the rapper's response to it has been in the days since it was first released.

What happened to Young M.A.?

As Young M.A. explained in a lengthy Instagram video, the video in question was of her in the hospital in a vulnerable state, but she also made it clear that that video is two years old. Right now, she's healthy and feeling good. "There’s a video going around on the blogs … Somebody once upon a time I was with posted me in the hospital at a vulnerable moment … That was two years ago. I had an unfortunate situation in my life," she said in the video.

She took time to say that she did not approve of her ex's behavior. “I just feel like that was so foul. I don’t even know how a person could have the urge to do something like that," she said. "That just speaks a lot, and I never knew this was her character. But people be people sometimes, and it is what it is." She also said that, although the video seems to show her looking fairly weak, she's quite strong now.

“I went through a time in my life that was real dark, but I’m good now I’m very healthy and my supporters know that," she said. The rapper didn't offer any specifics on what exactly was wrong, but she did make reference to a song that contains a lyric about how she almost died. The song, titled "Watch," features lyrics about yellow eyes, and the video seems to suggest that she had yellow eyes at the time.

A number of illnesses can cause yellow eyes, and they are often related to the liver. The concern about Young M.A.'s health stretches back several years, and it seems like she has no interest in disclosing exactly what was wrong with her at the time. We know that she is much healthier now and that she feels betrayed by the ex who decided to share the video.

It's especially strange to share the video almost two years after the fact, in part because it left many people concerned that the rapper had some health problem in the present day. Thankfully, that does not seem to be the case. She's alive and well, and fans naturally got confused because an old video is circulating as if it was new.