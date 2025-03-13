What Happened to Yung L.A.? Rapper Breaks Down in Tears Over the Pressure of his Career "I gave the game a hit, but the industry don’t always love you back." By Ivy Griffith Published March 13 2025, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / @RealLyfe Productions

If you hear the name Leland Sanford Austin, you might not recognize it. However, if we tell you that his stage name is Yung L.A., there's a pretty good chance the name will ring a bell. Yung L.A. exploded onto the rap scene in 2009. His debut single "Ain't I" premiered on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at a wildly impressive No. 47.

Since then, he has collaborated, performed, and proved himself to be one of the industry's leading voices. Yet it hasn't been all butterflies and rainbows for the Atlanta native, who seems to be feeling the pressure of a high-profile career and all the people who rely on him. He broke down during an interview, revealing just how much he has struggled. So what happened to Yung L.A.? Here's what we know.

Whaat happened to Yung L.A.?

When you're trying to build your career in an industry filled with people looking to knock you down a peg, it can be tough to juggle everything you need to keep in the air. This is perhaps doubly true for rappers since the industry is nearly designed to create rivalries and intense competition. In an interview with RealLyfe Productions on YouTube, Yung L.A. revealed an emotionally raw side, breaking down in tears as he discussed the pressure of his career.

Just moments before the emotional revelation, Yung was dancing on the interview couch and singing about getting himself tacos. He then talked about the release of his original debut single "Ain't I," reprised in 2025 and released as "Ain't I: Part 2" with Only One Felipe. He admitted to doing the feature for Felipe's song for free, calling the industry and their collaboration part of a "brotherhood." He was then asked about his legacy and impact on the industry, and the already-emotional Yung started crying.

He was asked about how it feels to care for his family and "knowing how many people depend on you." Yung lowered his head, dabbing at his eyes as he cried. The interviewer mentioned that Yung has the "weight of the world" on his shoulders, explaining that people often see the glory of "the life" but don't realize the weight and responsibility that comes with it. As Yung sat silently crying, the interviewer thanked him, praising the legacy he'll leave behind.

Yung shared, "I gave the game a hit, but the industry don’t always love you back." As a closing message, Yung told people who are chasing "the dream" to "keep on pushing." He continued, "Keep pushing. You can do it. Just believe in you first. If I can't see you believing in you, what am I supposed to do?"

The interview with Yung L.A. started on a much more playful note.

The whole interview wasn't quite as heart-wrenching. In fact, for much of it, Yung was in a very playful mood. But his return to the forefront of the industry has left some with questions. Yung all but disappeared from the music industry for a few years, and when he returned he never really explained why. Many online have speculated that he took a break due to the pressures of the industry and his mental health.

During the interview, he praised some of his colleagues, danced about tacos, and chatted happily about the rap scene in Dallas. But his turn to a more emotional moment isn't out of character for Yung. Although he has a tough street persona, he's an emotional person at heart and has broken down in other interviews when asked about the weight he's carrying around.