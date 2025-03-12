Why Did Billy Joel Postpone His 2025 Tour? 'My Health Must Come First' "While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first," Joel said in a statement. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 12 2025, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Singer Billy Joel has spent decades entertaining millions with his legendary music. Even legends, however, must listen to their bodies. In March 2025, fans were disappointed to learn that the singer postponed several dates on his 2025 tour. The reason? His health.

Still touring in his seventies, Billy Joel’s health is an understandable topic of concern among his fans. Surprisingly, the singer didn’t seem to let age stop him from continuing to put on incredible performances. Unfortunately, something changed early in 2025 when he was forced to pause his tour dates. In a statement, Billy made sure his fans knew he didn’t like postponing tour dates. However, he had to put his health first.

Has Billy Joel shared his health issues that made him postpone several tour dates?

At 75 years old, Billy maintains an impressive stamina on stage, performing high-energy sets filled with classics like “Piano Man” and “Uptown Girl." Unfortunately, Billy reportedly had a “medical condition” that was weighing on him. As a result, he was forced to reschedule a few of his tour dates in 2025.

On March 11, 2025, Billy’s social media manager took to his Instagram to reveal a “medical condition” resulted in the need to reschedule some of Billy’s upcoming concert dates. The post went on to explain, “The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors.”

Billy’s social media manager noted that fans didn’t need to worry as Billy was expected to make a full recovery. Furthermore, the tour was scheduled to resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025. The Instagram post also included a statement from Billy.

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding,” Billy explained at the bottom of the Instagram post.

With just shy of one million followers on Instagram, Billy’s post was met with nothing but love and understanding from his fans. Most encouraged the singer to take all the time he needed to heal before returning to the tour. There were dozens of varying words of encouragement and well wishes. Overall, no one seemed to be interested in giving the singer grief for his decision.

How has Billy Joel managed his health over the years?

Billy has been through a lot — not just physically, but emotionally, too. Decades of performing have taken a toll on his body, leading to a double hip replacement in 2010. According to Rolling Stone, the singer had a bilateral hip replacement because of a congenital disorder. His ex-wife, Christie Brinkley, took care of him during his recovery. She reportedly told media outlets he had both hips done at the same time because he knew himself well enough to know he wouldn’t want to go back to get his other hip fixed if he did them one at a time.

While his physical health has had its ups and downs, it is his struggles with his mental health that have been the most difficult chapters of his life. Back in 1970, after a series of career setbacks and personal losses, Billy hit rock bottom.

In a moment of deep despair, he attempted to take his own life by drinking furniture polish — a decision he later reflected on with dark humor, saying, “I drank furniture polish. It looked tastier than bleach.” Thankfully, his drummer and bandmate, Jon Small, found him in time and rushed him to the hospital. He was placed on suicide watch and received treatment for depression. This experience led him to write “Tomorrow Is Today," a song that was essentially his suicide note turned into music.

That wasn’t the only time Billy struggled. In the 2000s, he sought help for substance abuse, checking into Silver Hill Hospital in 2002 and later spending 30 days at the Betty Ford Center in 2005 to address alcohol issues. Even through the darkest times, he used his experiences to try to help others. In 1985, he recorded “You’re Only Human (Second Wind)," a song meant to encourage teens struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts.

Despite everything he’s been through, Billy has always found a way to keep going. His 2025 tour postponement is just another example of him knowing when to step back and take care of himself. He’s been through enough to understand that pushing through isn’t always the answer.