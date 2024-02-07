Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Billy Joel’s Ex-Wives: A Look Back at the Piano Man's Romantic Track Record By Alizabeth Swain Feb. 7 2024, Published 5:55 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

With music legends like Billy Joel, their life beyond the limelight often becomes as much a public performance as their on-stage masterpieces. From hits like "Piano Man" to "We Didn't Start the Fire," his melodies have resonated across generations, amassing numerous accolades, including his places in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

However, as illustrious as his career milestones are, his romantic escapades have been equally captivating. So, who are Billy Joel's ex-wives? Let's get ready to take a backstage tour into the love life of the Piano Man himself.

Billy Joel's first ex-wife is Elizabeth Weber.

Source: Getty Images

At the time Elizabeth Weber and Billy Joel first met, Elizabeth was married to Jon Small, the drummer of Billy's first band. Billy and Elizabeth began to have an affair behind Jon's back, which caused Elizabeth to disappear for a little while after Jon found out.

After Elizabeth disappeared, Billy Joel began to struggle deeply with depression. At the age of 21, Billy attempted to take his life, according to an interview Billy did with The Rolling Stones. Thankfully, Billy survived his attempt and Elizabeth reappeared in Billy's life. After getting married in 1973, Elizabeth and Billy divorced in 1982.

Christie Brinkley is Billy's second ex-wife.

Source: Getty Images

Billy's love life took a glamorous turn when he crossed paths with Christie Brinkley, the famed model and actress, during separate vacations in the Caribbean in 1983. His enchanting piano performance at the hotel bar drew Christie's attention, igniting a friendship that soon turned into a passionate romance.

In 1984, a year after meeting, Billy and Christie got married. The following year, they celebrated the birth of their daughter, Alexa Ray. Despite their strong connection, Billy and Christie called it quits in 1994, ending their nine-year marital journey. As to why they split, Christie hinted at the reason at the time, saying, "Just because people can express themselves through their art doesn’t mean they are great communicators in person" per Entertainment Weekly.

Katie Lee and Billy Joel lasted five years before divorce.

Source: Getty Images

Katie Lee is a famous chef, best known for her television appearances on the Food Network's shows like The Kitchen and Beach Bites with Katie Lee. In addition to her fame for her cooking skills, she was also a significant figure in Billy's life. Their paths crossed in 2003 at the rooftop bar of The Peninsula Hotel in New York City. Despite a 32-year age gap between them, they found an undeniable connection. In 2004, they decided to solidify their relationship by getting married. Sadly, in 2009, the couple divorced.

Alexis Roderick is Billy's current wife.

Alexis Roderick and Billy Joel met in 2015 and began dating. Their paths first crossed at a dining spot in Huntington, New York, which marked the beginning of their romantic journey. Billy persuaded Alexis to leave her Wall Street career behind. Six years after dating, Alexis and Billy got married.

Source: Getty Images

Shortly after getting married, they welcomed daughter Della Rose Joel in August of the same year. Two years later, in October 2017, the couple welcomed their second bundle of joy, a baby girl named Remy Anne Joel. Alexis and Billy are still together as of February 2024.