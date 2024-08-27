Home > Entertainment Christie Brinkley and Chevy Chase Reunite 41 Years After 'National Lampoon's Vacation' "Vacation is always over too soon!" By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 27 2024, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@christiebrinkley

Remember that part in National Lampoon's Vacation where Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) gets distracted by the blond in the red Ferrari (Christie Brinkley)? In the memorable scene from the hit 1983 comedy, Clark is driving his family from Illinois to California, and while his wife is preoccupied next to him in the passenger seat, Clark can't stop looking at the wildly flirtatious woman in the car that keeps pulling up beside him.

Christie's character, who shows up a few times in the movie, became known as simply "the blond in the Ferrari," but even though she never had a name, she became an iconic part of the film. So much so, in fact, that more than 40 years after the film's release, when Christie and Chevy posted an Instagram photo alongside each other in a car, everyone immediately recognized it as a Vacation reunion, and celebrated accordingly.

Christie Brinkley and Chevy Chase reunited more than 40 years after 'National Lampoon's Vacation.'

On Aug. 26, 2024, Christie posted a photo to Instagram, which Chevy then shared on his page as well. The photo was captioned with: "Vacation is always over too soon!" alongside a red car emoji. In a series of photos in the post, Christie and Chevy are seen smiling while seated beside each other in the backseat of a car.

Immediately, people in the comments section began celebrating this Vacation reunion, with many of them expressing their hope that this could potentially mean another movie is in the works. Though the actors didn't say anything about that, there's always hoping!

"Ahh yes! This is greatness 💞Perhaps a sequel? Cue ... 'Holiday Road' 🎶," wrote one commenter. "Should have picked him up in the Ferrari 😂," wrote another.

