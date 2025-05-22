Foreigner Was Formed Back in 1976 — So Where Are All the Original Band Members Now? Sadly, two of the founding band members passed away from cancer. By Jennifer Farrington Published May 21 2025, 8:46 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

The year 1976 brought together six talented individuals to form the band Foreigner, which would go on to achieve global fame and become one of the most loved and successful rock bands of all time. With over 80 million records sold worldwide, per IMDb, their songs have stood the test of time with hits like "I Want to Know What Love Is" and "Feels Like the First Time" still recognized by fans of all ages.

Surprisingly enough, the band is still rocking out decades later, keeping their music and legacy very much alive. The original Foreigner band members include Lou Gramm, Mick Jones, Ian McDonald, Ed Gagliardi, Dennis Elliott, and Al Greenwood. Since their formation, however, the lineup has changed, with Kelly Hansen stepping in as lead singer in 2005, and 20 years later, he announced his departure in 2025. But, where are the original Foreigner members now?

Where are the Foreigner members now?

Lou Gramm left Foreigner in 2003 and continued his work as a musical artist, releasing two solo albums, including, Ready or Not in 1987 and Long Hard Look in 1989. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024 and, as of 2025, is still touring and working on new music, per his official website.

Mick Jones is the only original member still with Foreigner.

Although Mick still performs occasionally, he has significantly stepped back from live performances with Foreigner since 2022 due to his battle with Parkinson’s disease, which he revealed in February 2024, per Billboard. Still, Mick is considered an active member of the band. The guitarist remains married to Ann Dexter-Jones, whom he divorced and later remarried, and they share two children.

Ian McDonald passed away in 2022.

Although Ian's stint with Foreigner was brief, as he was reportedly fired by Mick Jones in 1980, he went on to play with King Crimson. He later married Amy Holland and welcomed two children. Sadly, on Feb. 9, 2022, he passed away. His son, who is also a musician, cited colon cancer as the cause of death, per The New York Times.

Ed Gagliardi also passed away from cancer in 2014.

Ed Gagliardi left Foreigner in 1979, just three years after the band was formed, and went on to create the group Spys, which released two albums. While Ed’s musical career was notable, he sadly passed away from cancer on May 11, 2014, at the age of 62, per the Grammy Awards' official website.

Dennis Elliott now works as a wood sculptor.

Dennis was an active member of Foreigner from its inception in 1976 through 1993, contributing to some of the band’s biggest hits from the ’70s and ’80s. After stepping away from the spotlight, he shifted his focus to something a little more slow-paced. According to his official website, Dennis now spends his time working as a wood sculptor, specializing in wall and abstract pieces.

Al Greenwood left Foreigner but still performs with the band.

Al may have left Foreigner in 1980, but he stayed active in the music industry, joining other bands, including forming Spys with Ed Gagliardi, and even writing songs for over 60 major artists, per his official website. He also reconnected with Foreigner over the years and still occasionally collaborates with the band.