Kelly Hansen Is Leaving Foreigner — Is His Health a Factor in the Decision? Kelly Hansen has openly discussed the physical toll of life on the road. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 21 2025, 4:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In an unexpected turn of events, Kelly Hansen has announced that he will be leaving Foreigner. The legendary singer, who became the iconic band's frontman in 2005, shared that he plans to depart after the end of their 2025 summer tour.

As tributes and reactions from many fans and fellow musicians continue to roll in, so do the questions. One of the biggest on fans' minds: Is Kelly Hansen's decision to leave the group related to his health? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Kelly Hansen appears to be in good health.

As of May 2025, Kelly Hansen has not publicly disclosed any specific health issues or challenges. Therefore, we think it's safe to assume that the singer remains in good health. That said, Kelly has openly discussed the physical toll of life on the road, particularly given the demands of performing over 100 shows each year. In a 2023 interview on Sports Radio 680 The Fan, the lead vocalist spoke about the measures he takes to protect his voice and overall well-being.

"I spend a lot of time making my voice the number one thing. I like to say that my voice is a diva — I'm not a diva; my voice is," he said, per Blabbermouth.net. "So I've gotta cater to, take care of, be nice to — and all that kind of stuff — because I have to make the show the pinnacle of my day."

Source: Mega

He went on to explain, "I'm going to the upper limits of my ability night after night, and that means I can't scream and yell and do crazy things, have spicy foods late at night. All those things I do just so my voice stays there. ... It's quite a task when you do that, because it's 24 hours a day."

"It's not like I leave in the morning, come home at night, and then I can do whatever I want till tomorrow morning. It's like every day, all day," Kelly added. "I've gotta see how much I sleep. It gets harder and harder every year, because the music requirements don't change, but you physically change." He also noted one often-overlooked risk: "[There's] almost nothing worse for your vocal cords than coughing — or whispering."

Kelly Hansen is leaving Foreigner at the end of their 2025 summer tour.

Despite appearing in good health, Kelly Hansen is officially bidding farewell to Foreigner. During the live Season 27 finale of The Voice, Kelly Hansen announced that his time with the band has come to an end.

"Being the voice of Foreigner has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Kelly later said in a statement shared by multiple outlets. "But it's time to pass the mic. Luis [Maldonado] has the voice, the energy, and the soul to carry these songs into the future. I couldn't be prouder to hand this off to him."

The end of an incredible chapter. Thank you, @TheKellyHansen. One more tour to celebrate it all. pic.twitter.com/P9Ovl7BBeh — Foreigner (@ForeignerMusic) May 21, 2025

Mick Jones, the band's founding guitarist and only original member still involved with Foreigner, also shared a sweet tribute to Kelly while welcoming Luis into his new role. "In 1976, my goal was to assemble the finest group of musicians I could find. Results have shown that it worked!" he said. "About 30 years later, Jason Bonham encouraged me to do it all over again and create a brand-new Foreigner, and the magic was still there. I was especially fortunate in the choice of lead singer."