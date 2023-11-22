Home > Entertainment > Music Hall & Oates Member Daryl Hall Is Suing Partner John Oates Over a Business Trust Daryl Hall is suing John Oates, suggesting that there is some tension between the two members of the hugely successful '80s pop group. By Joseph Allen Nov. 22 2023, Published 10:20 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

All is not well between Hall & Oates. News broke in November 2023 that Daryl Hall was suing John Oates. The two were once the driving force behind hits like "You Make My Dreams" and "Rich Girl," but things seem to have soured in the relationship between them.

Following the news that Daryl was suing John, many wanted to learn more about the rift in their relationship, and understand what Daryl might be suing John over.

Why did Daryl Hall sue John Oates?

The news that Daryl was suing John first broke on Nov. 17, 2023, when an Axios Nashville reporter tweeted out that the two were locked in a "mysterious" lawsuit that was filed in Nashville Chancery Court. The reporter noted that “based on captions for the filings in the chancery clerk’s system, a business trust is at the center of the dispute.”

Additional reporting has unearthed more details, including that the case has been filed as a "contract/debt" case, and that summonses were issued to John Oates, Aimee Oates, and Richard Flynn. Richard and Aimee are listed as co-defendants and “Co-Trustee of the John W. Oates TISA Trust.” Hall and Oates have been totally hush-hush as to what the lawsuit is over, and neither one of them has released a public statement about the case.

In the past, the two have discussed their relationship, and explained that they don't actually have much in common. “He was very different from me, I knew that right away,” Daryl said in a 1998 interview with the Independent. “I remember he was just a teenager but he had a mustache and short hair. He was a college wrestler, a sports jock, and I never really knew people who did that kind of stuff."

Based on captions for the filings in the chancery clerk's system, a business trust is at the center of the dispute. — Nate Rau (@tnnaterau) November 17, 2023

"He was pretty much a straight arrow, and I was the opposite of that, I was just what you’d imagine a musician to be," Daryl continued. In that same interview, Daryl said that the two were more like relatives than close friends.