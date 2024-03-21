Lizard on 'The Masked Singer' Is Hitting All the Musical Scales — Who's the Radiant Reptile?
Lizard on 'The Masked Singer' is bringing the kind of heat that comes from sunning one's self on a rock.
According to Princeton University Press, "there are close to 7,000 species of lizards around the world." That's a ridiculous amount of reptiles. Because Geico's marketing team has us in a chokehold, a lot of people default to geckos when vaguely picturing a lizard. When they aren't shilling for insurance companies, geckos make great pets because they can live anywhere from 10 to 20 years. That's quite a long time which goes against everything Billy Joel has taught us: only the good die young.
What do Billy Joel and lizards have in common? Well, Episode 3 of Season 11 of The Masked Singer was Billy Joel night, and Lizard took the stage to try and pull a fast one on the judges. Lizards famously love baking in the sun, which means they could probably belt out a thrilling rendition of "Turn the Lights Back On." What do we know about Lizard so far? They put us in a Masked Singer state of mind.
Lizard on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Episode 3 Clues:
- Met the love of his life (“She was the definition of an ‘Uptown Girl’”), but she threatened to leave him. He then told her he thought she was pregnant, and she was.
- Heart-shaped lollipop
- Crab on pink cupcake
- Red Christmas ornament
- Billy Joel Night Clue: Billboards. Lizard said, “I’ve had a No. 1 billboard, and I’m not talking about Times Square.”
Lizard on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Episode 3 Guesses:
- Ken: Michael Bivins
- Jenny: Continued guessing New Edition members (including Ricky Bell, Ronnie DeVoe) before settling on Ralph Tresvant.
- Robin: Ray J
So, who is Lizard on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Lizard hasn't been revealed on the show just yet! They are quite the chameleon. Don't worry, we'll be sure to update as soon as they are.
Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.