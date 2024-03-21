Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Lizard on 'The Masked Singer' Is Hitting All the Musical Scales — Who's the Radiant Reptile? Lizard on 'The Masked Singer' is bringing the kind of heat that comes from sunning one's self on a rock. By Jennifer Tisdale PUBLISHED Mar. 21 2024, 12:45 a.m. ET Source: FOX Lizard on 'The Masked Singer'

According to Princeton University Press, "there are close to 7,000 species of lizards around the world." That's a ridiculous amount of reptiles. Because Geico's marketing team has us in a chokehold, a lot of people default to geckos when vaguely picturing a lizard. When they aren't shilling for insurance companies, geckos make great pets because they can live anywhere from 10 to 20 years. That's quite a long time which goes against everything Billy Joel has taught us: only the good die young.

What do Billy Joel and lizards have in common? Well, Episode 3 of Season 11 of The Masked Singer was Billy Joel night, and Lizard took the stage to try and pull a fast one on the judges. Lizards famously love baking in the sun, which means they could probably belt out a thrilling rendition of "Turn the Lights Back On." What do we know about Lizard so far? They put us in a Masked Singer state of mind.

Source: FOX

Lizard on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 3 Clues: Met the love of his life (“She was the definition of an ‘Uptown Girl’”), but she threatened to leave him. He then told her he thought she was pregnant, and she was.

Heart-shaped lollipop

Crab on pink cupcake

Red Christmas ornament

Billy Joel Night Clue: Billboards. Lizard said, “I’ve had a No. 1 billboard, and I’m not talking about Times Square.”

Source: Getty Images (L-R): Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Ray J

Lizard on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Lizard mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. Episode 3 Guesses: Ken: Michael Bivins

Jenny: Continued guessing New Edition members (including Ricky Bell, Ronnie DeVoe) before settling on Ralph Tresvant.

Robin: Ray J

So, who is Lizard on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…