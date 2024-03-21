Spaghetti and Meatballs on 'The Masked Singer' Revealed as This Famous Foodie (SPOILERS)
Spaghetti and Meatballs delivers a saucy performance on 'The Masked Singer.' Here's what we know about their identity.
“Spoiler alert! Spaghetti and Meatballs has been revealed! Scroll down to find out who was behind the mask!”
Season 11 of The Masked Singer keeps things spicy as all new costumes take the stage to wow the judges with their musical performances. Rita Ora subs in for Nicole Scherzinger this season as the panelists try to guess which celeb is under the mask as they sing their hearts out. The costumes only get wackier and this week, the competition is saucier than ever. Literally.
One of the newest singers taking the stage for Billy Joel Night is Spaghetti and Meatballs. Sporting a chef's coat, a head made of noodles, and meatball eyes, this performer is bound to make everyone hungry. However, their performance has the judges swearing that they're listening to the Piano Man himself.
Who is Spaghetti and Meatballs on The Masked Singer? The judges have narrowed it down to these popular foodies.
Spaghetti and Meatballs on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Episode 3 Clues:
- Has worn many different hats throughout his career
- Started out on Wall Street
- Red sports car
- Italian flag
- Billy Joel Night clue: Show Time. Spaghetti and Meatballs said, "I spend a good portion of my time on a hit show."
Spaghetti and Meatballs on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Spaghetti and Meatballs mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Episode 3 Guesses:
- Rita: Gordon Ramsay
- Jenny: Guy Fieri
- Robin: Stanley Tucci
So, who is Spaghetti and Meatballs on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is...
Spaghetti and Meatballs was revealed during Episode 3 to be none other than MasterChef judge Joe Bastianich. "Singing is a passion for me my whole life," he said after taking off his mask — and it shows!
New episodes of The Masked Singer premiere every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.