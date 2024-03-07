Book on Masked Singer Revealed as This Prankster

Distractify
Distractify Staff
By

Mar. 6 2024, Updated 8:58 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert! Book has been revealed! Scroll down to find out who was behind the mask!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: The Masked Singer is back for Season 11! This season features all new masks and even a new judge as Rita Ora has stepped in to cover for Nicole Scherzinger.

Ever since the trailers for this season started to drop, one mask has been on everyone’s mind: Book! The mask features a very impressive mustache and a light blue bowler hat — which can also be seen on the bookworm coming out of the costume. Judging by what we saw in the lead-up to the premiere, it seems as though Book self-eliminates in the very first episode. What’s up with that?

Book on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 1 Clues:

  • Brother was a troublemaker
  • Detective badge
  • Open mic night
  • Ghost
kevin hart joel mchale steve-o
Source: Getty Images
Who is Book on ‘The Masked Singer’? People started guessing before the premiere.

There wasn’t much info to go on before the premiere episode, but that didn’t stop superfans from sharing their guesses online. The top guesses we saw were for Kevin Hart, Joel McHale, and Steve-O.

The judges were on the same page (if you'll pardon the pun) — Robin Thicke immediately guessed Book was Kevin Hart.

Book self-eliminated in the premiere episode! Who was behind the mask?

  • Shortly after performing a ... unique ... rendition of Ne-Yo's "So Sick," and right after Robin made his guest, Book shimmied out of the costume and revealed their true identity: It was indeed Kevin Hart! This might be the best prank he's ever pulled on his friend Nick Cannon. Well done, Kevin! But maybe leave the singing to the rest of the celebs...

    • Tune into new eps of The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox, or stream the next day on Hulu.

