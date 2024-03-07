Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Book on Masked Singer Revealed as This Prankster Can you get a read on this 'Masked Singer' contestant? By Distractify Staff Mar. 6 2024, Updated 8:58 p.m. ET Source: FOX

Spoiler alert! Book has been revealed! Scroll down to find out who was behind the mask! It’s the most wonderful time of the year: The Masked Singer is back for Season 11! This season features all new masks and even a new judge as Rita Ora has stepped in to cover for Nicole Scherzinger.

Ever since the trailers for this season started to drop, one mask has been on everyone’s mind: Book! The mask features a very impressive mustache and a light blue bowler hat — which can also be seen on the bookworm coming out of the costume. Judging by what we saw in the lead-up to the premiere, it seems as though Book self-eliminates in the very first episode. What’s up with that?

Book on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 1 Clues: Brother was a troublemaker

Detective badge

Open mic night

Ghost

Who is Book on ‘The Masked Singer’? People started guessing before the premiere.

There wasn’t much info to go on before the premiere episode, but that didn’t stop superfans from sharing their guesses online. The top guesses we saw were for Kevin Hart, Joel McHale, and Steve-O. The judges were on the same page (if you'll pardon the pun) — Robin Thicke immediately guessed Book was Kevin Hart.

#BookMask is breaking all the rules! 😱 Last chance to guess who this mystery celebrity is below! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/D4TXIUTXeY — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 7, 2024

Book self-eliminated in the premiere episode! Who was behind the mask?