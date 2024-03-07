Book on Masked Singer Revealed as This Prankster
Can you get a read on this 'Masked Singer' contestant?
Spoiler alert! Book has been revealed! Scroll down to find out who was behind the mask!
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: The Masked Singer is back for Season 11! This season features all new masks and even a new judge as Rita Ora has stepped in to cover for Nicole Scherzinger.
Ever since the trailers for this season started to drop, one mask has been on everyone’s mind: Book! The mask features a very impressive mustache and a light blue bowler hat — which can also be seen on the bookworm coming out of the costume. Judging by what we saw in the lead-up to the premiere, it seems as though Book self-eliminates in the very first episode. What’s up with that?
Book on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Episode 1 Clues:
- Brother was a troublemaker
- Detective badge
- Open mic night
- Ghost
Who is Book on ‘The Masked Singer’? People started guessing before the premiere.
There wasn’t much info to go on before the premiere episode, but that didn’t stop superfans from sharing their guesses online. The top guesses we saw were for Kevin Hart, Joel McHale, and Steve-O.
The judges were on the same page (if you'll pardon the pun) — Robin Thicke immediately guessed Book was Kevin Hart.
Book self-eliminated in the premiere episode! Who was behind the mask?
Tune into new eps of The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox, or stream the next day on Hulu.