Home > Television Will Panelist Nicole Scherzinger Be Back on 'The Masked Singer'? "It's been always nothing but love, and so it's been amazing to be able to fill her very high heels,” shared Nicole’s replacement. By Brandon Wetherbee Mar. 6 2024, Published 5:53 p.m. ET Source: Fox

The popular Fox singing/costume program The Masked Singer is returning for Season 11. Since premiering in 2019 the show has been a bona fide hit, with ten seasons airing in just four years.

Article continues below advertisement

Host Nick Cannon and longtime panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Ken Jeong will have a new unmasked face joining them in 2024 — a face that will be unmasked from the beginning of the season.

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

Is Nicole Scherzinger coming back to 'The Masked Singer'?

The news of Nicole Scherzinger's departure from the popular competition show was announced on Sep. 13, 2023. The former Pussycat Dolls member left the show for musical reasons. A literal musical reason.

Nicole stepped away from her panel position to star in Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Sunset Blvd. in London. Speaking with The New York Times for an Oct. 7. 2023 profile, the performer said, “For many years I have been saying I am using a fraction of my potential, and now I feel I have really tapped into that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Later in the piece, Andrew Lloyd Weber himself raves about Nicole. “I believe she is one of the most gifted singer-actresses I have seen perform my work,” Andrew said. “It’s a tough role, but Nicole is fearless musically and dramatically. I am a total fan.”

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Based on commercial and critical success, it seems like Nicole’s decision to step away from The Masked Singer was a good decision. Her work was praised by critics; The New York Times called the performance captivating in a separate review. The 2023 production went on to win seven WhatsOnStage Awards, the UK’s major theatre awards. Nicole took home the award for Best Performer in a Musical. Later this year, the production will be coming to Broadway.

Rita Ora — Nicole’s replacement on 'The Masked Singer' — is well prepared for masks and singing.

At the same time the show announced Nicole's exit they shared the news that Rita Ora would be joining the panel. Rita has been a panelist on The Masked Singer UK since the British version debuted in January 2020. When Nicole left Los Angeles to be on stage in the UK, the LA show brought in a UK based performer.

Article continues below advertisement

🚨 New panelist alert! 🚨 The incredible @RitaOra will be joining #TheMaskedSinger panel for Season 11! pic.twitter.com/qsMyV8nK5R — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) September 13, 2023

In a Feb. 26, 2024 piece on Entertainment Weekly, Rita was asked if she was able to chat with Nicole about filling her seat. "Not really," Rita began. "I think she was very busy on Broadway and on West End. That's a lot of work and a lot of shows per night. But we've crossed paths in the past through the industry, and it's been always nothing but love, and so it's been amazing to be able to fill her very high heels."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FOX

Will Nicole be a panelist for Season 12?