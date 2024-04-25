PREP: The Seal May Have a Personal Relationship With One of the Judges on 'The Masked Singer'

Distractify
The Seal May Have a Personal Relationship With One of the Judges on 'The Masked Singer'

Has this performer "sealed" the deal with one of the judges?

Season 11 of The Masked Singer has been filled with all sorts of surprises. As if the addition of guest judge Rita Ora wasn't exciting enough, these episodes have graced us with hilarious and jaw-dropping appearances from celebrities as the show continues to deliver stellar performances from some of the wackiest costumes we've seen on the show so far. As the season continues, we're still gearing up for some more surprises.

These include the Seal, an adorable fuzzy friend in winter clothes who wouldn't look out of place in a Beanie Baby collection. As the final Wild Card performer of Season 11, Rita has them pegged as someone near and dear to her own heart. Is she right on the money or is she barking up the wrong tree? Here are the clues and guesses so far for the Seal on The Masked Singer.

The Seal on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 8 Clues:

  • Treasure chest
  • "I was mistakenly perceived as a wild child."
  • "You may know me from your screens, radios, or posters tacked up on your walls."
  • Vampire poster
  • Was in "one of the most famous groups in the world"
  • Polar bear
  • Girl Group Night Clue: "BO$$" by Fifth Harmony. Seal said, "It's easy to be confident when you have a boss like Steven Spielberg."
The Seal on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Episode 8 Guesses:

So, who is The Seal on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…

The Seal hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

New episodes of The Masked Singer premiere every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.

