What Is Haley Joel Osment Doing Today? Is He Close With Sister Emily Osment?

Some of his Haley's most recent movies in the last few years include Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile; The Devil Has a Name; Bad Therapy; and Have a Good Trip.

Before that, he was appearing in movies including Entourage, Sleepwalker, Almost Friends, and Sex Ed between 2014 and 2017. In the mid-2000s, he also lent his vocal talents to several Kingdom Hearts video games, in addition to taking on a steady stream of acting roles in film and TV. He has continued voice-acting to this day, recently contributing his voice to Netflix's Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous series.

And speaking of television, Haley has been part of a handful of noteworthy shows within the last few years.