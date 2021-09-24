Time to Uncover the Official Cast of 'Goliath' Season 4

Billy Bob Thornton has starred in major films for the majority of his career, which means TV shows haven’t always been on the front line of his interests. As he revealed to The Boston Herald, “I’m predominately a movie guy but I did do the first season of Fargo. That was 10 episodes. So yeah, Goliath was four seasons, 35 episodes or something, and the longest I’ve ever lived with a character. The good news – the character is so much like me that I just kind of had to roll out of bed and go there."