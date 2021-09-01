Bruce Willis Is Playing a Cop Yet Again in 'Survive the Game'

Even though Bruce Willis doesn't always play the same kinds of characters in movies and on TV, there's one type of role he seems drawn to — a cop. It didn't start with Die Hard, but Bruce's role as John McClane helped put him on the map as one of *the* actors to call on for movies in need of detectives or police officers. And now, Survive the Game continues the tradition.

Although the trailer for Survive the Game makes the plot a little hard to follow, according to IMDb, "A man's life on his farm is interrupted when a cop and a pair of dangerous criminals show up."

These criminals are seemingly accompanied by Bruce's cop character, whom they have tied up until their boss arrives. But the important thing is that Bruce is, yet again, in a role that appears awfully familiar to his fans.