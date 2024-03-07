Who Is Starfish on the Masked Singer? They're One of the Wackiest Costumes so Far

It's a whole new lineup of singers, themes, and costumes in Season 11 of The Masked Singer. The latest installment of the reality singing competition features all sorts of changes and surprises, including popular singer Rita Ora subbing in for Nicole Scherzinger while the latter is away. Yet despite this temporary shake-up to the formula, there's still no shortage of new costumes and shocking performances as we try to guess which celebrities are under which masks.

One of those masks includes Starfish, which has to be one of the most outlandish costumes on the show so far, even for The Masked Singer. This blue starfish character has enormous eyes and bright scuba gear with a glittery mic on the snorkel. Here's what we know about Starfish's identity on The Masked Singer.

Source: Fox

Starfish on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 1 Clues: Cup of office supplies

“When I was just starting out, I was serving steaks to the stars.”

Rubbed elbows with Steve Martin and Whitney Houston

Four leaf clover

Doll

A clock showing 9 o’clock and the words “50 Billion.” Starfish said, “I’ve been streamed over 50 billion minutes — and that was just in one year!”

Source: Getty Images

Starfish on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the [MASK NAME] mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. Episode 1 Guesses: Rita — Catherine O’Hara Robin — Cheri Oteri Jenny — Molly Shannon

So, who is Starfish on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…